Wycliffe College Announces Kristen Deede Johnson To become Eleventh Principal

TORONTO—The Board of Trustees of Wycliffe College at the University of Toronto is pleased to announce they have signed an agreement with Kristen Deede Johnson, PhD, to become Wycliffe’s eleventh principal.

Currently Dean and Vice President of Academic Affairs at Western Theological Seminary (an evangelical and ecumenical seminary in Holland, Michigan), as well as G.W. and Edna Haworth Professor of Educational Ministries and Leadership, Dr Johnson will take up her role in Toronto on or around July 1, 2025.

In a letter to the search committee, Dr Johnson wrote of coming to faith in Christ in early high school, followed by years of ministry involvement at an evangelical Anglican church. After completing her undergraduate studies at the University of Virginia (BA in Political and Social Thought with a minor in Religious Studies) she pursued graduate studies at St. Mary's College, University of St. Andrews, in St. Andrews, Scotland, where she earned a PhD in Theology.

As an administrative leader in theological education, Dr Johnson has significant experience in such areas as strategic planning, developing and implementing academic and external programs in ways that serve the mission of the seminary and the needs of the church, and establishing centres and recruiting faculty to enhance the reputation and impact of the institution.

She is widely published by both popular and academic publishers and a sought-after thought leader on radio and podcasts. Her first book, Theology, Political Theory, and Pluralism: Beyond Tolerance and Difference, was published by Cambridge University Press in the Cambridge Studies in Christian Doctrine series. In 2017 a book she co-authored, The Justice Calling: Where Passion Meets Perseverance (Brazos Press), was awarded Book of the Year from Christianity Today in the Politics and Public Life Category.

After being welcomed into and spending many years in the Reformed Church in America (her husband, Trygve, is ordained in the denomination) Dr Johnson tells of experiencing a sense of “homecoming” when invited to preach in an evangelical Anglican church prior the pandemic. She looks forward to solidifying that sense of homecoming at Wycliffe College.

The Board’s announcement comes following an intensive, months-long search process in anticipation of the June 30, 2025, retirement of The Rt Rev. Dr Stephen Andrews, Wycliffe’s current Principal. The Board employed a consulting firm to assist with the search, which engaged with more than 100 candidates. A search committee—with representatives from faculty, staff, students, alumni, and Board members—unanimously recommended Dr Johnson to the Board, which in turn unanimously accepted the recommendation.

“I am delighted that God has called Dr Kristen Deede Johnson to serve as the next principal of Wycliffe College,” said Carol Boettcher, Board Chair. “She brings a proven track record in academic leadership and demonstrates a genuine passion and commitment to theological education. Dr Johnson is willing to take bold, purposeful action grounded in careful consideration and prayer.

Retiring Principal Andrews said he is “thrilled” about the appointment. “A seasoned and well-respected academic and administrator, Dr Johnson brings a love for the church and a passion for discipleship formation that will be instrumental in the College’s mission to train faithful and visionary Christian leaders,” he said. “Please join me in thanking God for His goodness and in praying for the Johnson family as they make their new home among us. Wycliffe can look forward to an exciting future!”

Founded in 1877, Wycliffe College at the University of Toronto is a graduate school of theology committed to preparing students for lives of practical ministry and theological scholarship. Rooted in the evangelical Anglican tradition, Wycliffe is home to students from a wide variety of denominations seeking to deepen their commitment to Christ and knowledge of the Gospel through study and community. Wycliffe offers diverse programs from part-time certificates to doctoral degrees.

